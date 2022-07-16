Welwyn Wheelers' Leon Atkins claims a third national title

Leon Atkins of Welwyn Wheelers claimed yet another British title with a win at the Youth National Road Circuit Championships. - Credit: HUW WILLIAMS

Leon Atkins is at it again as he added a third national cycling title to his incredible list of achievements.

The Welwyn Wheelers youngster is already the top dog in cyclo-cross and mountain biking and has now added the 2022 Youth National Road Circuit Championships.

Leon Atkins of Welwyn Wheelers claimed yet another British title with a win at the Youth National Road Circuit Championships. - Credit: HUW WILLIAMS

Held at the very hilly Oliver’s Mount course as part of the Scarborough Festival of Cycling, it brought out the cream of U14 and U16 riders.

The savage climb on every lap after lap, together with the blazing heat, helped filter the field but Atkins was in good form throughout the U14 race and with two laps to go, he was in a group of three off the front.

The 55-minute race came down to a two-man sprint but the Welwyn man got the nod.

Leon Atkins of Welwyn Wheelers (right) claimed yet another British title with a win at the Youth National Road Circuit Championships. - Credit: HUW WILLIAMS

Team-mates Ethan Storti and Henry Hobbs were in the U16 race, holding their own in a field of more than 100.

Hobbs fared the better, only distanced by the late, race-winning move from the top four.

He came home in ninth though while Storti moved steadily through the field to finish inside the top 50.