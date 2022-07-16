Welwyn Wheelers' Leon Atkins claims a third national title
- Credit: HUW WILLIAMS
Leon Atkins is at it again as he added a third national cycling title to his incredible list of achievements.
The Welwyn Wheelers youngster is already the top dog in cyclo-cross and mountain biking and has now added the 2022 Youth National Road Circuit Championships.
Held at the very hilly Oliver’s Mount course as part of the Scarborough Festival of Cycling, it brought out the cream of U14 and U16 riders.
The savage climb on every lap after lap, together with the blazing heat, helped filter the field but Atkins was in good form throughout the U14 race and with two laps to go, he was in a group of three off the front.
The 55-minute race came down to a two-man sprint but the Welwyn man got the nod.
Team-mates Ethan Storti and Henry Hobbs were in the U16 race, holding their own in a field of more than 100.
Hobbs fared the better, only distanced by the late, race-winning move from the top four.
Most Read
- 1 Tears for Fears cancel remaining The Tipping Point UK tour dates including Hatfield House show
- 2 Missing Hatfield children found
- 3 Domestic abuser who left victim ‘fearing for her life’ jailed
- 4 A Spitfire, the Red Devils, cannon fire and fireworks galore as explosive Battle Proms returns to Hatfield Park
- 5 Celebrating the life of Welwyn Garden City punk rock icon Mark Astronaut
- 6 Hatfield hit with water supply problems after burst water main
- 7 Del Piero and Nedved on hand as Hatfield Town trio place third in Juventus world cup
- 8 Will schools send children home if it is too hot?
- 9 Codicote's fun-filled family village day returns with popular parade and arena entertainment
- 10 Welwyn starlet Brodie Carrington to restart career with spell at Baldock Town
He came home in ninth though while Storti moved steadily through the field to finish inside the top 50.