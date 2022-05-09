News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Lemsford add Greg Cup to Herts Senior County League Division Two title

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:18 PM May 9, 2022
Updated: 6:21 PM May 9, 2022
Lemsford celebrate after winning the Herts Senior County League Grep Cup.

Lemsford celebrate after winning the Herts Senior County League Grep Cup. - Credit: LEMSFORD FC

Lemsford made it a Herts Senior County League double as they added the Greg Cup to their Division Two crown.

They cruised to a 5-0 win over Broxbourne Badgers at Top Field, home of Hitchin Town, in a match that was every bit as convincing as the score suggests.

It did take a while for the goals to come, an early injury to Ennis Dailey forcing a change for Lemsford, but they did get the breakthrough five minutes before the break, Adam Wright dropping a shoulder before firing a shot from just outside the box into the top corner.

They doubled the lead at the start of the second half, Dan Harper's corner deflecting off a defender and into the net, and it wasn’t long until the Lemsford pressure resulted in more set pieces and a third goal, Harper's corner again causing havoc but this time flying in without another touch.

Another corner brought the fourth, skipper Robbie Steedman glancing a header beyond the Broxbourne keeper, and Harper wrapped it up from the penalty spot after a foul on Wright.

A spokesman for the side said: "It’s been a remarkable season for the first team, winning a league and cup double, and it marks a climax to a phenomenally successful and enjoyable year for the club."

