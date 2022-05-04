League title for Lemsford after dramatic win over Baldock Town

A superb league campaign came to the perfect end for Lemsford as they lifted the Herts Senior County League Division Two title with a dramatic last day win.

They faced Baldock Town Res at their Ottoway Walk home, three points ahead of the only side that could pip them to the crown but with an inferior goal difference.

However, they needn't have worried as a double from Dan Harper gave them the 2-1 and delighted the big crowd in attendance.

The game began perhaps understandably cautious as both side knew the importance of getting the opening goal.

As the half rolled on, Lemsford grew into the game, Harper twice going close with free-kicks, and while there were no goals at half-time, they would have been the happier of the two teams.

All that changed in the opening minutes of the second half though as Baldock took the lead with a clean strike from just outside the box.

But Lemmy responded in just the way that manager Daniel Pickett and assistant Steven Braine would have wished.

They instantly creating a couple of chances within minutes of conceding and it wasn't long before they were presented with the chance to equalise.

A fluid move ended with Adam Wright receiving the ball inside the box before having his progress halted by the onrushing goalkeeper.

Harper was given the responsibility from 12 yards and he made no mistake, thundering the penalty into the corner with no frills.

That put the title race back in Lemsford's favour and meant Baldock would have to come out more in search of a winner.

But while the threatened on the counter on a number of occasions, they were unable to find a way through the home defence.

And it was at the other end that the next goal came. The Amber & Blacks forced a succession of corners which ended after a bout of pinball with Harper stabbing it home for his second.

The goal took the remaining wind from Baldock's sails and Lemsford managed the rest of the game expertly, with the side in blue failing to land another glove on the soon be champions.

That just left the wait for the final whistle to confirm the success and start the party.