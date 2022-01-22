Lee O'Leary not done with management after Potters Bar Town resignation

Lee O'Leary is not done with management just yet despite Potters Bar Town resignation. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Resignation from Potters Bar Town does not mean Lee O'Leary is done with football management - far from it.

The 36-year-old tendered his resignation as manager of the Isthmian League Premier Division side on Thursday morning after taking on the job in October 2018.

And he still has firm ambitions of leading a club again, although not until he has a holiday.

"I’m due a break," he said, "and I think I’ve earned a break. I’ve been in non-league football for the best part of 20 years and it takes its toll.

"But it is something I love so much and am passionate about that it has kept me going.

"I’m at the point where I need to spend a little bit of time with my young family and recharge the batteries.

"And I’ll see what doors open for me, if any. You never know.

"I’m content for now but I will want eventually to get back into it and manage at this level again.

"I’m confident in my own ability to do that.

"I feel I’ve been a relative success and I have had so many messages and support from players, past and present, friends, and people in the game far and wide [since resigning].

"They’ve all said I’ve done a good job.

"This is still my ambition."

Former Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary recalls his last full season as a player with fondness. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

And he took time to remember the good times at the LA Construction Stadium during his tenure as manager.

The draw against Barnet in the FA Cup in 2019, and subsequent replay at the Hive, is the obvious stand-out moment but he also recalled his last full season as a player with just as much fondness.

He said: " From being a player and brought into the club by a mate of me, Michael Murray and JD [former manager James Duncan], it started there and the first year was one of the most enjoyable years I have had in football.

"Getting promoted from [Isthmian Division One North] wasn’t talked about at the start of the season, that’s for sure.

"The budget the club had to work with when you compared it to other clubs was pretty similar to what it is now, but just in different divisions.

"There were some massive clubs and we managed to finish second on the last day of the season.

"That was a good night out after beating Barking.

"As captain and player, that stands out.

"Sandwiched in between that and the new season, I got married and had my stag abroad, it was just a really good time for me.

"Potters Bar has been a bit of a life-changer for me and it came about at the right time and was something that I needed.

"Since then it has gone from strength to strength."