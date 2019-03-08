Advanced search

No highway robbery here as Turpin delivers table-topping Potters Bar to super victory

PUBLISHED: 14:29 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 29 October 2019

Mark Turpin scored four of Potters Bar's six goals against Cambridge Nomads. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Mark Turpin scored four of Potters Bar's six goals against Cambridge Nomads. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Mark Turpin bagged a fantastic four goals as Potters Bar stayed top of the East Hockey League Division One table with a 6-1 win over Cambridge Nomads.

It was a fifth successive victory and it could have been by an even bigger margin had the small squad not tired in the latter stages, Bar having just 12 players to choose from.

By that point though they had scored all six with four coming by half-time.

The signs were evident in the early exchanges that Bar would have significant joy down the flanks, especially the right.

Their first real chance came from this route, Ed Seaman sending Miles Tomkins clear to win a short corner.

Graham Abrey slipped as he was firing off a flick and the result was easily cleared but it was only a short relief as moments later Abrey picked out Ed Whybrow to score the first.

Having found their stride, Bar continued to apply pressure and were soon two goals to the good. It came from the right, Whybrow producing the perfect pass to pick the unmarked Turpin out at the back post, and he had time to trap the ball before firing home.

He scored again, deflecting Whybrow's delivery from a corner, and then completed an excellent first half hat-trick from a well-worked set piece move.

Again, the initial attack was down the right but this time the final pass came after play had switched to the left, Hugh Kenney-Herbert firing the ball across goal for Turpin to pop through the keeper's legs.

The Nomads somehow pulled one back on the stroke of half-time but Potters Bar used it as a wake-up call and bagged two more in the in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.

Turpin turned provider for number five, picking out Tom Clarke in the D for a composed and deft finish over the on-coming keeper.

The roles were then reversed moments later as Clarke's effort was deflected in by Turpin and with 30 minutes still remaining Bar could have truly ran riot.

Further chances did come but saves from Tomkins and Jon Elms and a pass that went just behind Turpin with the goal gaping.

Most Read

Marvel fan series filmed at Welwyn Garden City Shredded Wheat factory

Mark Garvey's crew in the former Shredded Wheat building. Picture: Mark Garvey

Family plead for help after Welwyn Garden City home fire

The aftermath of the fire at Boundary Lane. Picture: Supplied.

Plans revealed for 128 more homes at Welwyn Garden City area earmarked for Wheat Quarter proposals

Plans have been put forward for 128 new homes in Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Fireworks displays across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019

Fireworks displays will take place across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019. Picture: Alan Davies.

Hatfield recycling banks move

The recycling banks at their new location. Picture: WHBC.

Most Read

Marvel fan series filmed at Welwyn Garden City Shredded Wheat factory

Mark Garvey's crew in the former Shredded Wheat building. Picture: Mark Garvey

Family plead for help after Welwyn Garden City home fire

The aftermath of the fire at Boundary Lane. Picture: Supplied.

Plans revealed for 128 more homes at Welwyn Garden City area earmarked for Wheat Quarter proposals

Plans have been put forward for 128 new homes in Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Fireworks displays across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019

Fireworks displays will take place across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019. Picture: Alan Davies.

Hatfield recycling banks move

The recycling banks at their new location. Picture: WHBC.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

No highway robbery here as Turpin delivers table-topping Potters Bar to super victory

Mark Turpin scored four of Potters Bar's six goals against Cambridge Nomads. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Hertsmere parliamentary candidates selected for next General Election

Hertsmere Labour's prospective parliamentary candidate Holly Kal-Weiss. Picture: Hertsmere Labour.

Welwyn Garden City worker on being fired from The Apprentice

Lubna Farhan, who works at Tesco's headquarters in Welwyn Garden City, has been fired from The Apprentice 2019. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

Know someone from Welwyn Hatfield who deserves a civic award?

2019 winners of the Welwyn Hatfield Civic Awards from left to right: David Treglohan, Sue Jenkins, Aimee McCormack and Tony Skottowe . Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield QE claim first victory of the season in dramatic style against Tring

Hatfield QE snatched a victory over Tring in the dying minutes of their game at Roe Hill Hall.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists