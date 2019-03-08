No highway robbery here as Turpin delivers table-topping Potters Bar to super victory

Mark Turpin scored four of Potters Bar's six goals against Cambridge Nomads. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Mark Turpin bagged a fantastic four goals as Potters Bar stayed top of the East Hockey League Division One table with a 6-1 win over Cambridge Nomads.

It was a fifth successive victory and it could have been by an even bigger margin had the small squad not tired in the latter stages, Bar having just 12 players to choose from.

By that point though they had scored all six with four coming by half-time.

The signs were evident in the early exchanges that Bar would have significant joy down the flanks, especially the right.

Their first real chance came from this route, Ed Seaman sending Miles Tomkins clear to win a short corner.

Graham Abrey slipped as he was firing off a flick and the result was easily cleared but it was only a short relief as moments later Abrey picked out Ed Whybrow to score the first.

Having found their stride, Bar continued to apply pressure and were soon two goals to the good. It came from the right, Whybrow producing the perfect pass to pick the unmarked Turpin out at the back post, and he had time to trap the ball before firing home.

He scored again, deflecting Whybrow's delivery from a corner, and then completed an excellent first half hat-trick from a well-worked set piece move.

Again, the initial attack was down the right but this time the final pass came after play had switched to the left, Hugh Kenney-Herbert firing the ball across goal for Turpin to pop through the keeper's legs.

The Nomads somehow pulled one back on the stroke of half-time but Potters Bar used it as a wake-up call and bagged two more in the in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.

Turpin turned provider for number five, picking out Tom Clarke in the D for a composed and deft finish over the on-coming keeper.

The roles were then reversed moments later as Clarke's effort was deflected in by Turpin and with 30 minutes still remaining Bar could have truly ran riot.

Further chances did come but saves from Tomkins and Jon Elms and a pass that went just behind Turpin with the goal gaping.