Varying conditions adds to the fun for Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

PUBLISHED: 17:57 21 January 2020

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's latest round of races begin in benign conditions before the wind picked up.

A game of two halves may be the wrong metaphor for Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club but it aptly described their latest races.

A cold morning started with boats drifting slowly around a shortened course due to the lack of a breeze.

Helms huddled up in the front of their cockpit to gain a little extra speed by getting the back of their boat out of the water before the wind kicked in for the second half which saw helms sitting well out, hiking hard to keep them upright and going fast.

The wind was often strong but not gusty so there were not as many capsizes compared with seven days earlier.

Annette Walter was the clear winner on the day with first places in both races while Roger Morse and Patrick Rohart tied for second followed closely by Charles Adams.

Rohart won the fast fleet handicap followed by Morse while Paul Lohr's excellent start set him up for third in the combined fleet and second in the slow fleet behind Walter.

