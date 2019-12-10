Advanced search

Wins for Walter and Morse in Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's pursuit races

PUBLISHED: 11:03 10 December 2019

The racing was fast and furious in WGC Sailing Club's pursuit races.

Archant

An ideal wind produced some fast and furious action in Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's pursuit races.

Usually the slow fleet boats have a disadvantage by starting first due to the wind getting up as the morning goes on.

However, Annette Walter prevailed in the first race holding off the fast fleet with Paul McAlister, Roger Morse and Tony Hale to the fore.

The rest of the slow fleet gradually dropped down to the lower places.

Will Etherton was the victim of bad fortune as a missed mark on the course meant he had to retire as he was set for a podium finish.

There was no repeat in the second race though as Morse was able to chase down Walter this time for the win.

Again it was the Fast Fleet dinghies that took most of the top positions but the confluence as the faster boats caught the slower ones meant there were some congested areas around the marks, leading to several helms having to take penalties.

