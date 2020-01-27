Advanced search

Chattering teeth in the cold but Morse taps out the rhythm in latest action at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

PUBLISHED: 14:52 28 January 2020

Latest action in light winds and chilly air at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Archant

Sitting very still was key to doing well on Saturday for the Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club fleet due to the light wind - although the cold weather made that a tricky task.

Roger Morse managed to cope better with the shivering as he beat current top helm Annette Walter by eight seconds, although she recovered in race two to record a clear win and leave it as honours even in the Burgee Event.

David Lambert was third and Sean Smale had two fourth places. Paul Lohr had an adventurous time but was fifth overall even though he lost a lot of time caught in the branches of an oak tree, benefitting from a rule change that allows extraction by the safety boat without penalty.

Meanwhile back in the fleet newcomer Pranav Chawla was enjoying crewing a double hander for the first time, teaming with Charles Adams.

Alex Sheppey retained the Wee Auld Mug by winning both personal handicap races ahead of Lohr and Paul McAlister.

