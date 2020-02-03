Strong winds keep the safety boat busy at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Strong winds on Saturday morning once again played havoc with the sailors from Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

Only six boats were willing to face the forecasted 40mph winds during the morning and the fleet was reduced to just five boats after damaged sustained on the way to the start line for one, courtesy of a troublesome gust.

It kept the safety boat busy for most of the morning although there were long spells of light wind.

Annette Walter sailed serenely through it all with only a few wobbles and won both races by more than a lap. Mike Caddy was second in both races and was followed in by Shaun Smale in race one.

Smale's craft was one with bigger sails and that caused plenty of capsize recovery practice in race two, allowing Alex Shelley to win the battle for second.

Newcomer Al Jose is also gaining a lot of experience in his first season and this event gave plenty of practice dealing with extreme gusts.