Strong wind forces racing action to be cut short at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Another weekend and another high winds alert didn't stop the brave souls at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club taking to the waters - although it did cause them to beat an early retreat.

Only one of the two planned races at Stanborough Lake took place as the breeze stiffened as the morning went on.

There were five starters for the first pursuit race but only two finished as the safety boat was kept busy, especially at the exposed south end of the lake.

Dave Lambert took the conditions in his stride though with a magnificent performance. For long periods he was engaged in an enthralling battle with Alan Campbell in a similar dinghy until the latter fell foul of the wind and was pushed to the shore.

Annette Walter was second having recovered from several capsizes while Roger Morse completed two laps before accepting it was impossible to control his larger boat.

He joined Alex Shelley who had been driven ashore by many capsizes.