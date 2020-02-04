Advanced search

Garden City Runners tame the hills at Watford and Brentwood

PUBLISHED: 11:20 07 February 2020

Garden City Runners' Steve Ellerd-Elliott, Peter Jasko and Russell Casey after the Watford Half Marathon.

Garden City Runners' Steve Ellerd-Elliott, Peter Jasko and Russell Casey after the Watford Half Marathon.

Archant

The Watford Half Marathon provided plenty of obstacles for Garden City Runners to quite literally get over but they still managed to produce some good results.

Sean Bowen in action for Garden City Runners at the Watford Half Marathon.Sean Bowen in action for Garden City Runners at the Watford Half Marathon.

Rachael Everard admitted how hilly the course was didn't factor into many of the GCR runs.

She said: "I finished in two hours 10 minutes which I'm pretty happy with given the hills. Naturally I started too quickly, underestimated the hills and was flagging by 10 miles."

Despite the ascents there were PBs for Steve Ellerd-Elliott and Peter Jasko while Russell Casey and Sean Bowen beat them to the line, finishing 88th and 123rd respectively.

Hills were also the order of the day for the nine GCRs who took on the Beast of Brentwood Parkrun, described as a muddy, off-road course with lots of ups and downs.

James Huish and Tom Wackett were able to tame it though as they finished second and third.

