Lack of wind makes for difficult day at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club faced benign and windless conditions at Stnaborough Lake. Archant

It was from one extreme to the other at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club this week.

Two weeks ago high winds foced the postponement of the club's Commodore Cup. This time the sailors were faced with a cold and windless morning at Stanborough Lakes but six still took to the water.

On a much-shortened course even the winner Paul McAlister failed to complete two laps in race one.

There was a little more wind after a welcome break for a warm drink but it was still difficult to keep boats moving.

Although he drifted around the first race near the back of the fleet, Patrick Rohart held off Mike Caddy to win race two with McAlister third.

There was some excitement at the back of the fleet but only in the sense that there were slow motion changes of position in the last minutes of the one-hour race. Roger Morse moved past Charles Adams and Annette Walter with all three overlapped at the final hooter.