Knebworth Park continue run of victories

Chris Johnson

Published: 1:45 PM May 10, 2021   
Knebworth Park's Charlie Randall hit 54 against Tewin.

Knebworth Park's Charlie Randall hit 54 against Tewin. Pic: Vikki Lince - Credit: Vikki Lince

Knebworth Park followed up their triumph over Langleybury with another success in the Voneus National Village cup with a competitive four-wicket win at home to near neighbours Tewin.

Tewin, including a handful of former Knebworth juniors, started well with both opening batsmen playing themselves in nicely.

Just when it felt Tewin were starting to take the upper hand, sharp fielding by Rob Morley punished Tewin with a direct hit run out. Shortly after, two wickets in an over from Gareth Jones put Knebworth back on the front foot.

Tight bowling and with wickets falling at regular intervals, Tewin ended on 159 for 9 off their 40 overs.

Knebworth’s reply stumbled to 14 for 2 with Tewin’s opening seam bowlers on top. However, a fine 105-run partnership between Charlie Randall (54) and Archie  Stephens (49 not out) swung the game back into Knebworth’s hands with some determined batting.

Despite a few late wickets, Stephens saw Knebworth home with five overs and four wickets to spare.

Tewin, who are fast rising up the Saracens leagues are several divisions below Knebworth’s first eleven, and put in a strong performance. Standout performer was Ash Patel, himself once a Park junior, who struck 49 runs with the bat and picked up 4 for 24 with the ball.

