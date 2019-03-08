Advanced search

Knebworth Park suffer agonising defeat in search for first win

PUBLISHED: 13:24 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:24 18 July 2019

Knebworth Park's Adam Sergeant. Picture: DANNY LOO

Knebworth Park's Adam Sergeant. Picture: DANNY LOO

Knebworth Park came within four balls of a first win of the season after a gutsy fight against high-flying Langleybury.

In probably their best performance of the season a spirited batting display by the Park saw them rattle up 285-9.

Adam Sergeant laid the base for a big score with 50 before Sibet Hussain bagged a fine 66.

Youngsters Ollie O'Brien (27) and Archie Stephens (34*) chipped in with mature innings.

Langleybury's reply was interrupted by Khwar Iqbal's 2-56 and with four overs left the home side still needed 40 runs.

But Danny Walker struck 27 off 11 deliveries to finish on 97 not out and Khalid Manzoor's 19 not out in 10 balls to seal a dramatic win that was harsh on Knebworth.

The second team went down to a heavy defeat to Sandridge by 128 runs, Kobie Richmond the pick of the Knebworth bowlers with 3-31, while the thirds also lost by five wickets to Old Cholmeleians.

