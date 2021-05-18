News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Knebworth Park take the win over Chorleywood with Josh Roseberry the star

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:15 AM May 18, 2021   
Josh Roseberry batting for Knebworth Park

Josh Roseberry was the star for Knebworth Park in their win over Chorleywood. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Opener Josh Roseberry led Knebworth Park to thrilling victory away to Chorleywood to kick-start their Herts Cricket League Division Two A campaign.

He hit an unbeaten 65 as Park crept over the line with three balls to spare.

They were chasing 120, a reduced target from the 165-9 scored by the hosts, brought about because of a break for rain.

Niels Hart and Gareth Jones (2-30) set the tone early on with controlled bowling and Archie Stephens and Guy Warman (2-27) kept that going before Alex Richmond finished things off with 4-39.

Knebworth's reply suffered the initial loss of Kobie Richmond but Roseberry, along with Charlie Randall and Sergeant, knuckled down and grafted hard for the runs.

It got them to 85-2 with 10 overs left but a flurry of further wickets in the scramble for the winning runs dropped them to 107-6.

Roseberry managed to hit 10 runs in one over but in a tense climax it took almost six overs to snatch the last 12 runs, a four from the star leaving them with the win on 122-7.

Cricket
Knebworth News

