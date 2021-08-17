Knebworth Park shock Redbourn as bottom beats top in Herts Cricket League

Published: 8:32 AM August 17, 2021

Josh Roseberry guided Knebworth Park to a huge win over Redbourn in Herts Cricket League Division Two A. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Knebworth Park pulled off a brilliant but shock win over previously unbeaten Herts Cricket League Division Two A leaders Redbourn.

They had to chase down the visitors' 230-9 and did so with three balls to spare.

Josh Roseberry's swashbuckling 46 not out from number seven, saw them home by three wickets after opening bat Matt Inman has earlier struck a well-crafted 70.

Redbourn had been racing clear at 95-1 but Archie Stephens orchestrated the comeback with 5-31.

A late rally took the leaders from 147-8 to 231 all out before opener Inman set the reply on a strong footing with support from Adam Sergeant (24).

Park still needed 75 from the last 10 overs but still had eight wickets in hand.

Inman and Rob Morley both fell in successive deliveries and when Stephens and Kobie Richmond perished, 47 was still needed in five overs.

But Roseberry, who usually opens, entered the fray with a license to swing, and repeatedly found the boundary, hitting with deceptive power in his unbeaten knock.

With two overs left only just 10 runs were needed and a wide from the third last ball lifted Knebworth off the bottom of the table.