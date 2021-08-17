Knebworth Park shock Redbourn as bottom beats top in Herts Cricket League
- Credit: DANNY LOO
Knebworth Park pulled off a brilliant but shock win over previously unbeaten Herts Cricket League Division Two A leaders Redbourn.
They had to chase down the visitors' 230-9 and did so with three balls to spare.
Josh Roseberry's swashbuckling 46 not out from number seven, saw them home by three wickets after opening bat Matt Inman has earlier struck a well-crafted 70.
Redbourn had been racing clear at 95-1 but Archie Stephens orchestrated the comeback with 5-31.
A late rally took the leaders from 147-8 to 231 all out before opener Inman set the reply on a strong footing with support from Adam Sergeant (24).
Park still needed 75 from the last 10 overs but still had eight wickets in hand.
Inman and Rob Morley both fell in successive deliveries and when Stephens and Kobie Richmond perished, 47 was still needed in five overs.
Most Read
- 1 Normal conditions on A1(M) resume after police incident
- 2 COVID-19 isolation rules change as Herts cases rise
- 3 1961 Census reveals how life has changed in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 4 Person dies after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar
- 5 Mother speaks out after son assaulted by children in park
- 6 Our hospitals disclose 11,000 patient safety incidents
- 7 PC receives in-house telling off after threatening and swearing at teen
- 8 Slam Dunk 2021 stage line-ups for returning Hatfield Park music festival
- 9 Sign of the Times Festival stage times announced for Happy Mondays and Adam Ant at Hertfordshire music event
- 10 National Hospitality Day: Tell us your favourite venue in Herts
But Roseberry, who usually opens, entered the fray with a license to swing, and repeatedly found the boundary, hitting with deceptive power in his unbeaten knock.
With two overs left only just 10 runs were needed and a wide from the third last ball lifted Knebworth off the bottom of the table.