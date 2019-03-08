Miracle escape still on as Knebworth Park beat Kings Langley

Knebworth Park's Josh Roseberry. Picture: DANNY LOO Danny Loo Photography 2017

Knebworth Park's great escape is going to the final day of the season after a third win in the last five games.

They were seemingly doomed at the foot of the Herts Cricket League Division One table after week 12 with only one draw to their name, but this five-wicket victory at home to fellow relegation battlers Kings Langley means they are now just five points from safety.

They had restricted Langley to 197 thanks to a controlled and discipline bowling performance and it was only late on that the score began to grow.

That was also the reason for Gareth Jones's over-inflated figures of 3-55.

Park's reply had stuttered at 24-2 but Sibet Hussain and Josh Roseberry, following up his 96 the previous week, turned the game with a stand of 148.

Roseberry finished unbeaten on 66 while Hussain unleashed 14 fours in his 79 that ended when he was run out.

However, it was enough to see them home with five overs to spare.

Knebworth's final match is away to Ickleford on Saturday.