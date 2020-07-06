Knebworth Golf Club coaches working overtime since lockdown to provide ever-popular sessions

Knebworth Golf Club's head professional Ian Parker oversees the new to golf ladies group. Archant

Knebworth Golf Club has been a hive of activity since lockdown rules were eased to allow the sport to return.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ladies European Tour professionalHannah Burke passes on her short game skills to some of the seniors at Knebworth Golf Club. Ladies European Tour professionalHannah Burke passes on her short game skills to some of the seniors at Knebworth Golf Club.

The pro shop team led by head professional Ian Parker and assistant Ryan Kearns have been providing one to one coaching and group sessions to members and newcomers.

A group of 10 ladies who started lessons in February made it onto the course for the first time last week with their coaches and the ladies captain and vice-captain, Brenda Smith and Emma Duckworth.

A regular seniors’ session have also had the benefit of tuition on their short game from Ladies European Tour professional, Hannah Burke.

The juniors too are rapidly improving with two wins for Maddison Elwin in a week, cutting her handicap by 11 while Louis Hudspith scored 44 points to win the Men’s Midweek Stableford.

Knebworth Golf Club's Madison Elwin. Knebworth Golf Club's Madison Elwin.

The shop team also raised £300 for the Lister Hospital’s ‘Here for Each Other’ appeal.

Anyone interested in golf should email ianparker@knebworthgolfclub.com