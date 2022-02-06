Transformation in progress for Potters Bar Town as Moore leads them to victory

Jaden Sharman's first goal for Potters Bar Town ensured a first three points under new manager Sammy Moore. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The Sammy Moore era is officially up and running at Potters Bar Town after a first win - but the new boss is fully focused on ensuring the three points is just the start of a metamorphosis into a "different animal".

The 2-1 victory at Kingstonian in the Isthmian League Premier Division came at the second time of asking, the Scholars having lost Moore's first match in charge 3-2 to Cray Wanderers, the opposition coming back from 2-0 down to snatch the win in stoppage time.

And the former Concord Rangers and Hemel Hempstead Town boss is well aware of the task ahead of him.

"It’s going to be tough, we knew that when we took the job," he said. "The boys aren’t in the best condition and they need to get fit.

"All we can do is try and add a few more faces to make the team stronger.

"The fans have hopefully seen what I am trying to bring to the club in terms of endeavour, desire and hunger.

"I am a winner, I want them to be winners and we have to change the mentality.

"That takes time and we have to make sure we get enough points to stay up. But I am not worried about that.

"We will be a different animal in two weeks' time once we get the players in, once we get the system sorted and once we get back to training

"We’ve come in at a difficult time and confidence is low but we will stick together.

"This is a club who want to move forward and want to progress. They want to stay up this year and really kick on next year.

"It is something I want to be part of.

"It is a family club and a good one. I feel I can take them forward but it is not going to happen overnight."

There have been sweeping changes in the personnel on the pitch too, with seven new faces in the squad for the Cray match and a further three for the trip to Kingstonian, including the dual loan signing from AFC Wimbledon of Isaac Ogundere and Quaine Bartley.

It was two of the older faces who got the goals at King George's Field though, Joe Boachie and Jaden Sharman with his his first for the club.

And in his two games. Moore has seen more than enough from his rapidly meshing squad to spark oodles of positivity.

The boss said: "We’ve got some really talented boys [both here originally and what we’ve brought in].

"We’ve learned a lot about the boys [this week] and they have learned a lot about us.

"They know exactly what we want and what we want them to do.

"With the positives I’ve seen, I know we won’t be where we are now in 10 games time."