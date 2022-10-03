Table toppers once again as Potters Bar Town stroll to Kingstonian success

Match Report

Finlay Titchmarsh got his third goal of the season in Potters Bar Town's win over Kingstonian. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town moved back to the top of the Isthmian League Premier Division with a comfortable win on the road at Kingstonian.

Goals from Fin Titchmarsh, Dejon Noel-Williams and Quentin Monville gave the Scholars a 3-1 success and lifted them two points clear of Aveley in second.

It was a deserved win too and they should have been in front long before Titchmarsh's opener on 28 minutes.

Isaac Galliford and Monville both had shots saved but they had better luck when the former Royston full-back got clear down the right, moving inside and calmly sliding the ball beyond the keeper.

So good were the Bar that it was a surprise when Ks levelled just before the break.

Former Scholar Ben Ward-Cochrane made it with a fine cross from the right that was volleyed home by Tyrese Owen.

But if the home fans thought this was the moment their side, now managed by former Bar boss Lee O'Leary, would get the upper hand, they were mistaken.

Another former player, Dwight Pascal, had their best chance of the second 45 but Ted Collins beat the ball away. The rest of the half belonged to the Maroons.

They were back in front 10 minutes after the restart.

Kasim Aidoo was given space to move forward and after finding Noel-Williams, the striker poked the ball in.

The third and final came on 75 minutes Quentin Monville found by Lewis Manor and allowed to run in and around Sam Jackson in the home goal, rolling the ball into the empty net.

It got worse for the home side as Tobi Ogundega was given a straight red card for a foul on Manor in stoppage time.

The Scholars get their FA Trophy campaign under way on Saturday with a home game against Heybridge Swifts.

Potters Bar have also reached the second round of the Herts Senior Challenge Cup after a 4-1 win over Spartan South Midlands League Baldock Town.

Youngster Ike Olaiya got two of the Bar goals with Monville and Sam McRitchie, another getting his first for the club, the other scorers.

Boss Sammy Moore has also strengthened his squad with two new faces, defender Adam Martin coming in from Farnborough and midfielder Rudy Appiah-Allen coming from Met Police.