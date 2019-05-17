Times and weights ahead of Billy Joe Saunders’ big Stevenage date
- Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO
The biggest night of boxing in Hertfordshire’s history sees Hatfield’s Billy Joe Saunders take on Shefat Isufi for the WBO super middleweight title at Stevenage Football Club’s Lamex Stadium.
The former middleweight world champion will go into the contest the heavier of the two following the weigh-in at Hitchin Town Hall.
The running order below is subject to change but the plan is currently to have the headliners go toe-to-toe at 10pm.
But aside from the world title bout, there is a full supporting card with Olympic champion Joe Joyce leading it.
The full line-up as currently scheduled - subject to change and timings approximate - starts at 3.30pm.
You may also want to watch:
Fight 1: 4 x 3 minute rounds - middleweight
CONNOR WRIGHT v OWEN JUBBURN
Most Read
- 1 Two men injured after fight outside block of flats
- 2 More than 500 reported cases of coronavirus in a week
- 3 Met Office issue yellow weather warning for ice and snow
- 4 Lorry driver in critical condition after colliding with fence and road sign on A1(M)
- 5 Changes to maternity unit visitor ban at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital mean partners can attend 12-week scans
- 6 Seven movies on TV this week filmed in Hertfordshire
- 7 Episode guide to new Netflix series Bridgerton
- 8 Bridgerton: 25 facts about the making of new Netflix series
- 9 Who is Lady Danbury in new Netflix series Bridgerton?
- 10 COVID-19 figures: East and North Herts NHS Trust 'stretched and challenged'
Fight 2: 4 x 3 Minute rounds - super-middleweight
GRAHAM TIRRELL (Hitchin) v SCOTT HILLMAN
Fight 3: 8 x 3 minute rounds - international super-welterweight
BALAZS BACSKAI (11st 1lb 8oz) v DAVI ELIASQUEVICI (11st 3lbs 6oz)
Fight 4: 4 x 2 minute rounds - flyweight
LISA WHITESIDE (7st 13lbs) v DANNI HODGES (7st 12lbs 10oz)
Fight 5: 4 x 3 minute rounds - cruiserweight
JAMES BRANCH JR (14st 7lbs 12oz) v JAN HRAZDIRA (14st 5lbs 4oz)
Fight 6: 6 x 3 minute rounds - international flyweight
HARVEY HORN v JOEL SANCHEZ
Fight 7: 6 x 3 minute rounds - super-welterweight
HARLEY BENN (10st 8lbs 3oz) v LEE HALLETT (10st 6lbs 12oz)
Fight 8: 10 x 3 minute rounds - for the vacant WBO youth lightweight championship
BOY JONES JNR (9st 8lbs 12oz) v SHAUN COOPER (9st 9lbs 11oz)
BT LlVE BROADCAST COMMENCES AT 7.30pm
Fight 9: 4 x 3 minute rounds - international bantamweight
DENNIS McCANN (8st 6lbs 12oz) v KAMIL JAWOREK (8st 8lbs 10oz)
Fight 10: 12 x 3 minute rounds - for the British and Commonwealth super-bantamweight championship
BRAD FOSTER (8st 8lbs 12oz) v ASHLEY LANE (8st 8lbs 10oz)
Fight 11: 6 x 3 minute rounds super-middleweight
WILLY HUTCHINSON (12st 9lbs 12oz) v ONDREJ BUDERA (12st 9lbs 9oz)
Fight 12: 10 x 3 minute rounds - international heavyweight
JOE JOYCE (18st 9lbs) v ALEXANDER USTINOV (20st 3lbs 3oz)
Fight 13: 12 x 3 minute rounds - for the vacant WBO world super-middleweight championship
BILLY JOE SAUNDERS (12st) v SHEFAT ISUFI (11st 6lbs 13oz)