Potters Bar Town taking it game by game after handing debut to former Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland striker

Published: 5:25 PM October 4, 2021

Former Tottenham striker Kazaiah Sterling made his debut for Potters Bar Town in the abandoned Isthmian League Premier Division match at home to Kingstonian. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

Potters Bar Town's shock inclusion of a former Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland striker in their line-up may only be a short-term deal according to manager Lee O'Leary - but it is one that is currently beneficial to both parties.

Kazaiah Sterling started the Scholars' abandoned Isthmian League Premier Division fixture at home to Kingstonian, setting up the only goal of the game for Samson Esan before the premature end.

The 22-year-old, who made his senior debut for Tottenham in the Champions League group win over APOEL Nicosia in December 2017, is without a permanent club after his release at the end of last season.

But with an injury to Ben Ward-Cochrane, he was approached by the Bar management to fill in on a temporary basis.

O'Leary said: "Ben scored against Haringey on Tuesday night but on doing so he felt a slight twinge in his abductor muscle, just above his hamstring.

"We left him out as a precaution on Saturday but we knew we had to bring a forward in short-term.

"We spoke to Kazaiah [who has appeared on loan at Sunderland and Southend United among others]. He’s been on trial at three or four clubs up until now and not really got anything.

"He is lacking a lot of match sharpness but we just thought we could help him and he could help us, at least short term.

"He is training with Boreham Wood at the minute so I don’t know whether it will be for another couple of games but at the minute it is just a game-to-game basis.

"And although you can see he is lacking game time, he set up the goal for Samson and offers us something we don’t necessarily have.

"You can tell he’s been a pro for the last four years though but Ben will be back hopefully for Saturday [away to Horsham].

"We’re looking very dangerous going forward, we just need to get a bit of continuity at the back and we’ll be fine."

One other player who has shone in recent weeks is youngster Max Delyfer and the Scholars' manager has been very impressed with what he has seen in the draws with Haringey Borough, Folkestone Invicta and Bognor Regis Town, the last one seeing him come off the bench

"Max has come in from the U23s," said O'Leary. "He’s just turned 17 but he’s started the last three [including Kingstonian] and has been outstanding.

"The boy has got a bright future."