Kazaiah Sterling loving life at Potters Bar as he waits for next pro opportunity

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:30 AM October 31, 2021
Kazaiah Sterling is more than happy with his time so far with Potters Bar Town.

Kazaiah Sterling still has sights on getting back into the professional game but for the moment he is thoroughly enjoying his time with Potters Bar Town.

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster scored another two as the Scholars eased past Haringey Borough in the FA Trophy.

It took his tally to four since making his debut in the abandoned game with Kingstonian and while there have been trial opportunities elsewhere, he is happy to be playing and scoring while waiting for the right opportunity.

"I’m enjoying it," said the 22-year-old. "I knew a few of the boys from prior but I’ve settled in now.

"I’ve got used to the playing style and everyone has helped me fit in well.

"It’s been hard to get [back into the professional game]. 

"At the moment all I want to do is keep playing and keep my head down. 

"It’s been a win-win for me and the club. I’m getting game-time and fitness and I’m helping the team where I can. 

"I’m loving it."

 The victory over Haringey was one which saw the Scholars survive a daunting opening 15 minutes of the second half, but once which manager Lee O'Leary felt was a solid performance for the remainder.

His striker was in agreement.

Sterling said: "Cup games are all about the team. It was good to get two goals but the all-round performance team was great. 

"We dug in well and that helped us create chances which ended up with me scoring. 

"With the players we’ve got, we are always going to get chances in games. 

"Most games it always looks like we are going to score loads and there are times when we score two or three in a game but have still missed chances. 

"It looks really positive. 

"It was a positive performance. Cup football is different to the league but we managed the game well. 

"We can definitely be challenging for the play-offs at least this year with the team we’ve got and how we are going."

