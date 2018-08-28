Century maker Kath runs a perfect race with a little help from her GCR friends

Garden City Runners celebrate Kath Evans' 100th parkrun at Ellenbrook Fields. Left to right: Dawn Redwood, Maureen Steed, Elaine Giles, Mike Evans, Kath Evans, Jane Molloy and Sandra Wise. Archant

Kath Evans got the perfect Christmas present as she completed her 100th parkrun at Ellenbrook Fields in Hatfield.

The Garden City Runner wanted nothing more than to mark the milestone with a sub 30-minute time.

And with the help of fellow GCRs’ as skilled pacemakers, including Sandra Wise, Evans crossed the line in 29 minutes 58 seconds.

An awaiting yule log provided a sweet prize to celebrate.

It is a busy time for athletes from the club hitting the centennial mark in parkruns with Tom Rogers set for his at Panshanger while Jane Molly reached that figure earlier in December.

Michael Paine has also reached the 50 mark.

Elsewhere in parkrun action several GCRs set new personal best times.

Peter Meigh ran 21:20 at Panshanger Park while James Huish moved his PB to 17:43 at Burnham & Highbridge.

Paul Guy was also at Ellenbrook where his time of 17:43 was his quickest ever time and good enough for second place behind his indomitable team-mate Neil Hume.

Becky Day followed them in with a PB of 26:57 and men’s captain Sean Bowen clocked 19:58 at Basingstoke.

The skipper was also with the team at the Sunday Cross-Country League held on a new course in Stevenage.

He said: “It was very strong turnout from GCR with 36 of our men and 12 women. Host clubs Fairlands Valley Spartans and Hitchin had reluctantly decided they could no longer use their Willian course and venue and instead improvised a three-lap route on the undulating grass of Fairlands Valley Park.”

A rare appearance from student Danny Figg boosted the young men’s A-team, and he finished in a commendable 22nd while Eleanor Newton was 32nd and Belinda McGinley 57th on their first appearance for the club.

Martha Hall was second overall in the women’s race ahead of Newton, McGinley, Hannah Frank and Bethan Mose who all finished under 40 minutes.

Neil Hume was the first male GCR home closely followed by James Huish while Figg and Bruce Judge went sub 30-minutes.

GCRs finished fourth overall on the day which means they lie fourth in the men’s table and sixth in the women’s.