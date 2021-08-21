Josh Milton named as captain of Welwyn Rugby Club for new season

Published: 12:35 PM August 21, 2021

Josh Milton (left) will captain Welwyn Rugby Club for the new season, assisted by vice-skipper Chris Kemp. - Credit: WELWYN RFC

Josh Milton has been named as first-team captain for Welwyn Rugby Club ahead of the 2021-2022 season - the club's 90th anniversary.

Milton, as well as vice-captain Chris Kemp, is a product of the club's junior section, a pathway that was established back in 1972.

Josh Milton has been named first-team captain at Welwyn Rugby Club for the 2021-2022 season. - Credit: WELWYN RFC

He said: "I’m honoured and extremely proud to lead Welwyn in our 90th year and I look forward to working with Chris.

"We all can’t wait to get started after what has been a difficult 18 months for all of the rugby community.”

Chris Kemp will be vice-captain for Welwyn Rugby Club's first team in the 2021-2022 season. - Credit: WELWYN RFC

Head coach in the men's section, Gareth Hughes, added: "Josh is an outstanding rugby player and will lead by example on the pitch."

The first-team open their new season on September 18 at home to near neighbours St Albans.

They will be one of 23 sides, both male and female, senior and junior, to play at the Hobbs Way-based club this season.

New players are more than welcome and can get in touch with the club via the website at www.welwynrugby.co.uk