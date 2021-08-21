News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Josh Milton named as captain of Welwyn Rugby Club for new season

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:35 PM August 21, 2021   
Josh Milton (left) will captain Welwyn Rugby Club for the new season, assisted by vice-skipper Chris Kemp.

Josh Milton (left) will captain Welwyn Rugby Club for the new season, assisted by vice-skipper Chris Kemp. - Credit: WELWYN RFC

Josh Milton has been named as first-team captain for Welwyn Rugby Club ahead of the 2021-2022 season - the club's 90th anniversary.

Milton, as well as vice-captain Chris Kemp, is a product of the club's junior section, a pathway that was established back in 1972.

Josh Milton has been named first-team captain at Welwyn Rugby Club for the 2021-2022 season.

Josh Milton has been named first-team captain at Welwyn Rugby Club for the 2021-2022 season. - Credit: WELWYN RFC

He said: "I’m honoured and extremely proud to lead Welwyn in our 90th year and I look forward to working with Chris.

"We all can’t wait to get started after what has been a difficult 18 months for all of the rugby community.”

Chris Kemp will be vice-captain for Welwyn Rugby Club's first team in the 2021-2022 season.

Chris Kemp will be vice-captain for Welwyn Rugby Club's first team in the 2021-2022 season. - Credit: WELWYN RFC

Head coach in the men's section, Gareth Hughes, added: "Josh is an outstanding rugby player and will lead by example on the pitch."

The first-team open their new season on September 18 at home to near neighbours St Albans.

They will be one of 23 sides, both male and female, senior and junior, to play at the Hobbs Way-based club this season.

New players are more than welcome and can get in touch with the club via the website at www.welwynrugby.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Five hospitalised after suspected heroin overdoses
  2. 2 5 people you didn’t know were from Welwyn Hatfield
  3. 3 Man arrested in connection with burglary and ABH investigation
  1. 4 Classic Ibiza set list for Hatfield House concert is sure to Set You Free!
  2. 5 Firework Champions coming to Hatfield House with four amazing displays on one night
  3. 6 New ITV teen drama Tell Me Everything being filmed in Welwyn Garden City
  4. 7 Win free tickets to top tourist attractions in Visit Herts' even Bigger Weekend ballot
  5. 8 Mother speaks out after son assaulted by children in park
  6. 9 Drug dealer who supplied Welwyn Hatfield through county lines jailed for eight years
  7. 10 Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council commits to rehoming Afghan families
Rugby
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mental health mates WGC

Welwyn Garden City woman sets up mental health walking group to help others

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
A crash on the A1(M) between J7 and J6 is causing long delays. Picture: Archant

Updated

Normal conditions on A1(M) resume after police incident

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Welwyn Garden City 1962

1961 Census reveals how life has changed in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Dan Mountney

person
There are delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Person killed by train between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar

Dan Mountney

person