Joe Kiely leads strong Welwyn Wheelers showing at UK National Trophy cyclo-cross

Welwyn Wheelers Joe Kiely was third in round four of the UK National Trophy Series. Archant

Welwyn Wheelers' Joe Kiely battled through a muddy course to claim third at round four of the UK National Trophy Series.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Held at Ardingly in West Suffolk, the weekend saw plenty of Belgian and Dutch riders make the trip, adding a continental feel to a very British cyclo-cross event.

Kiely and the junior men got day two under way and he was soon in a battle for third with Joe Blackmore of Rotor Racing.

That lasted the full race with Alec Gregory also joining in but the Welwyn man was able to get the upper hand to claim the final place on the podium.

Daniel Barnes took the win ahead of Ben Chilton.

Kiely's team-mate Archie Peet finished almost five minutes back in a respectable 20th position.

Ellen Bennett was 23rd in the senior women's race, good enough for fifth in the junior category while Euan Woodliffe was ninth and Mark Lightfoot 16th in the U16 boys'.