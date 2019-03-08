Advanced search

Welwyn Wheelers’ Joe Kiely shows talent with impressive Youth Tour of Scotland result

PUBLISHED: 10:54 09 April 2019

Welwyn Wheelers duo Joe Kiely and Euan Woodliffe in action

Welwyn Wheelers duo Joe Kiely and Euan Woodliffe in action

Joe Kiely reaffirmed his undoubted talent as he secured second place in the Youth Tour of Scotland.

The Welwyn Wheelers youngster was one of six from to the club to make the journey north for one of British Cycling’s major youth races.

Riding for the east region he placed 12th in the opening 60km road race stage, two places behind Welwyn team-mate Euan Woodliffe.

He did claim leadership in the King of the Mountains competition and would wear the polka-dot jersey for the remainder of the race.

Stage two was a 9km team time-trial with stage three being another 60km road race.

Kiely was fifth here with Woodliffe 13th.

The best was left to last as he took the win in stage four to finish just seven seconds behind overall winner Aiden Lawrence.

A crash on the first lap cost Woodliffe a high finish but he did place 37th overall.

Nathan Hardy also competed in the race.

In the girls’ event Ella Coleman was fifth in a sprint finish on stage one while in the final stage Ellen Bennett was eighth, Coleman 21st and Iona Moir 57th.

That left Bennett 10th in the overall classification, one place ahead of Coleman in 11th with Moir 40th.

