Jodie Williams defies injury-blighted season to claim Commonwealth bronze
- Credit: JACOB KING/PA
Jodie Williams was left delighted with a bronze medal in the 400m at the Commonwealth Games after a season blighted by injury.
She didn't return to the track until July, meaning the Welwyn Garden City star headed into the Birmingham showpiece as the slowest on times this season.
But she qualified from the heats in 52.47 seconds and went quicker again in the semi-finals with a time of 51.98.
And from the very outside lane n the final, she powered out from the blocks before hanging on to finish behind gold medallist of Sada Williams of Barbados and England team-mate Victoria Ohuruogu, clocking another season's best in 51.26.
The 28-year-old said: "Coming through the rounds, I don't think people expected too much of me but I back myself and I came here to win. If I hadn't had the season I had, I would have been in contention.
“I don't think I was in the shape to run back-to-back 400m championships, so I'll be doing the 200m at the Europeans.
“It's probably my last chance to do a 200m at a major championships so I'm going to give it one last shot.
“Paris will be my last Olympics and every time I go to a championships I go to medal. I was really close in Tokyo but didn't quite have it.
"It's back to work."