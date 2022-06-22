Jodie Williams gets England call for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Great Britain's Jodie Williams (left) is heading to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. - Credit: MARTIN RICKETT/PA

Team England took their athletics squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games up to 93 - with Welwyn Garden City's Jodie Williams among the 72 to be called up.

She will be joined in Birmingham by the likes of world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith, world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Tokyo Olympic 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson and Matthew Hudson-Smith, current European 400m champion and British record holder.

The athletics competition gets under way on August 2 at the improved Alexander Stadium.

Leader of Team England's athletics squad, Kelly Sotherton said: "It is an honour to lead a strong and inclusive team into a home Commonwealth Games.

"The athletes that have been selected have worked extremely hard to get into the team where there are genuine medal opportunities across all events.

"Our aim is to ensure we support each athlete’s ambitions to perform at home."

Team England’s chef de mission, Mark England, said: "Athletics is at the heart of every multi-sport Games and one that fans always look out for in the competition schedule.

"We have a phenomenally strong team of athletes and I would like to congratulate all of them on being selected to represent Team England."