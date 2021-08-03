News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Garden City's Jodie Williams eases into Olympic 400m semi-final

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:15 PM August 3, 2021   
Welwyn Garden City's Jodie Williams during the 400m heats at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Welwyn Garden City's Jodie Williams qualified first in her heat of the 400m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. - Credit: JOE GIDDENS/PA

Welwyn Garden City's Jodie Williams came through her heat of the 400m in style - the win taking her into the semi-final.

The 27-year-old ran 50.99 seconds to rank seventh in the qualifiers for Wednesday's next stage.

She said: "It felt great, like I didn’t really put a huge amount into any of it really and I felt really smooth in that first 300m and I just tried to put myself in a really good position coming off the top bend.

"I wanted to take the win because I know how important the semi-finals are so yes I am happy with it.

"I executed my plan, I stayed nice and smooth, didn’t put too much into the first 300m really and got myself into a really good position to come home. I’m happy with it."

But she knows that this is just one step on her journey.

She said: "I’ll have to put a lot into that semi to make the final obviously but I’ve been practicing all year for this." 

Olympics
Welwyn Garden City News

