Welwyn Garden City's Jodie Williams eases into Olympic 400m semi-final
- Credit: JOE GIDDENS/PA
Welwyn Garden City's Jodie Williams came through her heat of the 400m in style - the win taking her into the semi-final.
The 27-year-old ran 50.99 seconds to rank seventh in the qualifiers for Wednesday's next stage.
She said: "It felt great, like I didn’t really put a huge amount into any of it really and I felt really smooth in that first 300m and I just tried to put myself in a really good position coming off the top bend.
"I wanted to take the win because I know how important the semi-finals are so yes I am happy with it.
"I executed my plan, I stayed nice and smooth, didn’t put too much into the first 300m really and got myself into a really good position to come home. I’m happy with it."
But she knows that this is just one step on her journey.
She said: "I’ll have to put a lot into that semi to make the final obviously but I’ve been practicing all year for this."
Most Read
- 1 Hollywood heads to Hertfordshire with £700m Sunset Studios film and TV development plans announced
- 2 Free gift card when you park in Welwyn Garden City this summer
- 3 9 things you didn’t know about the making of Band of Brothers
- 4 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 5 Support for Bukayo Saka continues as youth football team delivers shirt to England's Euro 2020 star
- 6 Roll up! Roll up! Hatfield goes to the circus!
- 7 From Hertfordshire to the Strictly dancefloor: 7 Strictly Come Dancing contestant from the county
- 8 Do you remember when Grange Hill was filmed in Hatfield?
- 9 Dangerous Welwyn Garden City domestic abuser who slashed ex-girlfriend's throat jailed
- 10 When is Team GB cycling star Laura Kenny in action at Tokyo 2020 Olympics?