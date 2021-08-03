Welwyn Garden City's Jodie Williams eases into Olympic 400m semi-final

Published: 2:15 PM August 3, 2021

Welwyn Garden City's Jodie Williams qualified first in her heat of the 400m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. - Credit: JOE GIDDENS/PA

Welwyn Garden City's Jodie Williams came through her heat of the 400m in style - the win taking her into the semi-final.

The 27-year-old ran 50.99 seconds to rank seventh in the qualifiers for Wednesday's next stage.

She said: "It felt great, like I didn’t really put a huge amount into any of it really and I felt really smooth in that first 300m and I just tried to put myself in a really good position coming off the top bend.

"I wanted to take the win because I know how important the semi-finals are so yes I am happy with it.

"I executed my plan, I stayed nice and smooth, didn’t put too much into the first 300m really and got myself into a really good position to come home. I’m happy with it."

But she knows that this is just one step on her journey.

She said: "I’ll have to put a lot into that semi to make the final obviously but I’ve been practicing all year for this."