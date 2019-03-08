Jodie Williams leads strong showing for Herts Phoenix at National Championships

Herts Phoenix athletes put on a show at the British Athletics Championship - with one claiming a title.

Jodie Williams, who is now based in the USA, qualified for both the 100m and 200m finals at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium.

And after coming fifth over the shorter distance behind British stars Dina Asher-Smith and Asher Philip, she powered to victory in the 200m, dipping to the line in 23.06 seconds ahead of Beth Dobbin.

The win means she will also go to the World Championships, which starts in Doha on September 28.

Lauren Thompson was the other from the club to shine on the national stage.

She has been going from strength to strength in the 400m hurdles throughout the season, to the point where she qualified for the final.

And a personal best of 56.96s was enough for a battling fourth place.

She said: "I'm just overjoyed to have placed 4th and to end my season running under 57 seconds."