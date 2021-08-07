News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Garden City's Jodie Williams expects pride to replace disappointment soon after 400m Olympic final

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:16 AM August 7, 2021   
Jodie Williams sits on the track behind winner Shaunae Miller-Oibo after finishing sixth

Jodie Williams sits on the track behind winner Shaunae Miller-Oibo after finishing sixth in the 400m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Welwyn Garden City's Jodie Williams says pride will come later after finishing sixth in the 400m final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Herts Phoenix runner equalled her personal best of 49.97 seconds but the star-quality field, led home by Shaunae Miller-Uibo, denied her a place on the podium.

And while that was not her goal, she did hint that that the disappointment would soon be replaced.

Great Britain's Jodie Williams finishes sixth in the 400m final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Great Britain's Jodie Williams finishes sixth in the 400m final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 27-year-old said: "I went for it. I risked it, went out strong and I just didn’t have the legs in the end. This is my first ever final, first year doing the event, I was close.

"Right now I’m upset, but I think in hindsight I’ll be very proud of myself. Just making this final alone, in a new event, like I said before I’ve only run four 400s before this year, I stepped up this year and medalled indoors, and now I’m an Olympic finalist with two back-to-back 49s.

"I’ve pulled a performance out of the bag when it matters most every time, right now I’m just gutted that it wasn’t enough to get that medal that would have been just such a nice end to such a great season, but I really can’t be upset."

She is convinced though that the experience though will not only benefit her and her team-mates in the future, but others as well.

Williams said: "It’s been amazing, for us all to be here is so good. We’ve all been through a lot together here.

"Nobody knew if the Games would go ahead, it was obviously postponed for a year, so mentally it’s been tough, and to see the performances coming out of this has been incredibly inspiring for me.

"To see so many people doing well, it’s been amazing."

Great Britain's Daryll Neita sprints for the line to win the bronze medal in the 4x100m relay

Great Britain's Daryll Neita sprints for the line to win the bronze medal in the 4x100m relay final.

There was better news for a former pupil at Oaklands College in St Albans as Daryll Neita guided GB to a bronze with a strong final leg in the 4x100m relay.

She said: "I was just patiently waiting to see Dina and she came flying into me as she would.

"I just did my best to bring it home for the girls and honestly we’ve worked so hard as a team, this medal means a lot to us, we’ve been through so much.

"I’m just super happy, it’s been an amazing Championships for me personally – first sub 11, made the Olympic final, now coming home with a bronze medal, I can’t really complain."

