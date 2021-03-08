Bronze delight for Jodie Williams at European Indoor Athletics Championship

Published: 1:03 PM March 8, 2021

Welwyn Garden City's Jodie Williams has picked up a bronze medal at the European Indoor Athletics Championship.

Team GB's captain at the event in Poland has made the move up to 400m from the shorter sprints and was rewarded with her first individual medal at a major championship since 2014, finishing behind exciting young Dutch winner Femke Bol.

Williams, 27, who ran a personal best of 51.73 seconds, said: "It's crazy. I came here to do a job and it's job done. Last time I came to European Indoors I got fourth so I had to upgrade that.

"I'm really happy. I got a bit boxed in, so I was a bit worried for a second. I knew I could do it. I just dug in and I'm really glad."

She was joined on the podium by Holly Bradshaw, who picked up bronze in the pole vault, and Holly Archer of Cambridge who won silver in the 1500m after initially being disqualified for pushing.

They followed a gold for Amy-Eloise Markovc and bronze for Verity Ockenden in the 3,000m.