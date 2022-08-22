Relay bronze for Jodie Williams ends season on a high

After missing out on relay gold at the Commonwealth Games, Welwyn Garden City's Jodie Williams and Victoria Ohuruogu could celebrate bronze at the European Championships. - Credit: MARTIN RICKETT/PA

Jodie Williams helped propel Great Britain to a relay bronze at the European Championships in Munich in the country's second fastest time.

The Welwyn Garden City star ran a scorching split to help the 4x400m squad cross the line behind Netherlands and Poland in three minutes 21.74 seconds.

And the medal was the perfect way for the 28-year-old, who stood on the podium with Nicole Yeargin, Ama Pipi and Victoria Ohuruogu, to banish the disappointment of narrowly missing out on a medal in the individual 200m event.

Williams said: "There’s eight girls who could have been picked here so it felt like we needed to run for our lives to justify being in this four.

“It didn’t go my way [in the 200m] but I’m happy to be on the podium today with these girls.”

Ohuruogu, sister of former Olympic champion Christine, added: "It’s been a long week and I just wanted to start them off with something quite good.

"We’ve done really well, we’re world bronze medallists and now European bronze medallists so it feels nice to pick up another medal at a championship."





The multi-sport European Championships Munich 2022, featuring Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Canoe Sprint, Cycling, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Rowing, Sport Climbing, takes place from August 11 on the 50th anniversary of the Olympics Games in the German city.

Watch daily live coverage across BBC One, Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website.