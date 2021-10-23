News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Knebworth's Jamie Rutherford lands Tour Championship with dramatic final round

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:53 AM October 23, 2021   
Knebworth Golf Club's Jamie Rutherford won both the PGA EuroTour Championship and the Order of Merit.

Knebworth Golf Club's Jamie Rutherford reigned supreme with victory in the 2021 PGA EuroPro Tour Championship on a dramatic final day of the season.

The on-shot victory also saw him also seal first place on the order of merit.

He went into the day two shots off the lead but with the second-best stroke average this year, he put together arguably one of the rounds of the season at Slaley Hall in Northumberland.

He went out in a one-under-par 35 but birdied the next four holes to move to nine-under and in the lead, clear of Jack McDonald and Calum Fyfe by one shot.

He made a huge par save on 17 from a horrible lie before a bogey on 18 left him with a wait and McDonald eyeing a potential win or play-off.

However, the Kilmarnock man's approach into the tight 18th was short of the green and he ended up bogeying to hand Rutherford the win and a Challenge Tour card, the second tier of men's golf in Europe.

It was the Knebworth's man first win this season with his previous best a second at the Orida Championship

Golf
Knebworth News

