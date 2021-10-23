Knebworth's Jamie Rutherford lands Tour Championship with dramatic final round
- Credit: PGA EUROPRO TOUR
Knebworth Golf Club's Jamie Rutherford reigned supreme with victory in the 2021 PGA EuroPro Tour Championship on a dramatic final day of the season.
The on-shot victory also saw him also seal first place on the order of merit.
He went into the day two shots off the lead but with the second-best stroke average this year, he put together arguably one of the rounds of the season at Slaley Hall in Northumberland.
He went out in a one-under-par 35 but birdied the next four holes to move to nine-under and in the lead, clear of Jack McDonald and Calum Fyfe by one shot.
He made a huge par save on 17 from a horrible lie before a bogey on 18 left him with a wait and McDonald eyeing a potential win or play-off.
However, the Kilmarnock man's approach into the tight 18th was short of the green and he ended up bogeying to hand Rutherford the win and a Challenge Tour card, the second tier of men's golf in Europe.
It was the Knebworth's man first win this season with his previous best a second at the Orida Championship
