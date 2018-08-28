Advanced search

Jake Ward heading to Royal International Horse Show after immaculate performance

PUBLISHED: 10:28 18 December 2018

Jake Ward & Comano Z in action in the SEIB Winter Novice Qualifier at Hartpury University. Picture: Sarah Radford

Archant

A horse rider from Potters Bar has secured his place at the Royal International Horse Show after a tough qualifying battle.

Jake Ward, who rides for North Mymms Riding Club, made it to the Hickstead showdown next summer after coming through the Winter Classic Show at Hartpury University in Gloucestershire.

Ward was one of 42 who started the competition over the 13-fence course with 22 making it into a hotly contested jump off for the two qualifying places at the Sussex course.

And on board Comano Z, a six-year-old grey gelding, he produced two immaculate rounds to return home with a double clear in 32.52 seconds.

The second qualifying place was taken by Michael Fursedonn from Brentwood, Essex, with his own bay mare, Ilserov.

They also finished up with a double clear and did so in 33.12 seconds.

Jake Ward heading to Royal International Horse Show after immaculate performance

