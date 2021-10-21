Welwyn Garden City Football Club pay tribute to former chairman Jack Newman

Published: 3:34 PM October 21, 2021

Jack Newman, a former chairman of Welwyn Garden City Football Club, has died. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

A former chairman and trustee of Welwyn Garden City Football Club has died at the age of 77.

Jack Newman was involved with the Citizens from their days playing at the old Springfield ground in the 1960s.

He moved to live and work in Jersey at the end of the the decade where he met his wife Hazel.

The couple would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary, one day after his death.

As Hazel came from Rochester in Kent, she converted Jack into an ardent Gillingham supporter but when the returned to live in WGC, Jack renewed his association with his hometown club becoming chairman and, in recent years, one of the club’s trustees.

“Jack was a great friend to me personally and to Welwyn Garden City Football Club in general," said fellow trustee Terry Hazell.

"He will be sadly missed."

His funeral will be on Monday, November 1 at Harwood Park Crematorium, Knebworth, followed by a celebration of his life at the WGC FC clubhouse at Herms Lane.