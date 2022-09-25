Potters Bar Town get better of Folkestone to stay second

Dejon Noel-Williams (fourth from the left) hit a hat-trick for Potters Bar Town in the win over Folkestone Invicta. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Folkestone Invicta were front and centre in the story of Potters Bar Town's season last year - and they featured in another big result for the Scholars in this year's campaign.

One year to the day earlier, Bar had drawn 3-3 at Cheriton Road having come back from 3-0 down but the return game in Hertfordshire in January ended in a humiliating 7-0 loss and almost threatened to derail the appointment of Sammy Moore as manager.

His announcement was made one day later and from then on there has been a dramatic reversal in fortunes.

Saturday saw another trip to the Kent coast and another high-scoring contest.

This one though ended with the Scholars claiming a 3-2 success thanks to a Dejon Noel-Williams' hat-trick, making it five goals for the forward in the last two games.

It was the second week in a win and followed the horror show in the FA Cup seven days before when they lost to Essex Senior League Romford in the FA Cup.

They had gone ahead on three minutes from the penalty spot, James Rogers lunging in to stop Kasim Aidoo but collecting the man instead, only for Adam Yusuff to equalise three minutes later.

Folkestone hit the outside of the post as they looked for their second and hit a goal ruled out by the linesman's flag but it was Potters Bar, who had done a fair bit of attacking themselves, who got their noses in front again on the stroke of half-time.

Noel-Williams pounced after a clever back-heel by Aidoo, firing low across Bailey Vose in the home goal and into the far corner.

The forward could have had his hat-trick early in the second period but this time Vose won the battle and it helped Invicta get level again on 65 minutes, Ibrahim Olutade rolling it in despite the protestations for a handball from the Bar defence.

Vose was again the home hero with a superb save from an Ike Olaiya effort and it signalled the start of some concentrated away pressure.

Quentin Monville hit the crossbar and Olaiya was again denied by the keeper before Bar got their winner with four minutes to go.

There was a touch of fortune about it, a shot from Sam McRitchie deflecting off Noel-Williams and over Vose but nobody in maroon was overly bothered as they Scholars stayed second.



