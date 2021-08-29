Positives among the frustrations for Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary after Lewes defeat

Published: 1:10 PM August 29, 2021

There were still positives among the frustrations for manager Lee O'Leary after Potters Bar Town went down to Lewes in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Ben Ward-Cochrane had fired them in front from the penalty spot on 16 minutes and they deserved to reach half-time with their noses in front.

However, a hat-trick from Joe Taylor in the final 18 minutes saw Lewes recover a claim a 3-1 win.

And the Scholars boss felt that was a fair reflection.

O'Leary said: "As cliched as it sounds, that was a game of two halves.

"We were worthy of our lead at half-time. We looked a threat all over the pitch and nullified them to very few chances.

"Maybe we should have had a second but their quality showed in the second half.

"They were far better than us, totally dominant, and we just didn’t do all the good things we’d done before the break.

"As a result we got deeper and deeper and struggled to get out.

"I can’t fault the attitude of the boys in the second half but the penalty is a needless tackle and it gives them the opportunity to equalise.

"We tried to get a reaction with a couple of changes but it wasn’t to be."

Ward-Cochrane hit the bar in that dominant first half showing while a Jaden Sharman effort was deflected wide.

Hafed Al Droubi had to make a couple of saves as the tide turned after the break and the Rooks eventually got their reward.

A foul by makeshift centre back Aryan Tajbakhsh gave Taylor his first from the penalty spot and he gave them the lead three minutes later.

Bar were given hope with the sending off of Killian Colombie for a second yellow card but Taylor converted another goalmouth scramble with two minutes to go.

Attention now turns to the game at Hornchurch tomorrow (Monday) where O'Leary is hoping the positives from Lewes provide enough of a spark.

He said: "Last week against Merstham the result and the performance was nowhere near good enough but we can take much more from Lewes. For 45 minutes we were really good.

"We can still take some positives but we have to learn and that’s all of us, maybe as a management team we could have done more to help the boys out.

"But it is important we dust ourselves down and look forward."