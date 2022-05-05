Ironton steps down at Welwyn Garden City after three 'brilliant' years

Welwyn Garden City will start a new manager season after Nick Ironton stepped down. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Nick Ironton has resigned "with immediate effect" as manager of Welwyn Garden City.

The former FA Trophy winner has been in charge at Herns Lane for three years, having been appointed in the summer of 2019 to replace Dean Barker.

His first season in charge was ended by the pandemic with the Citizens sitting fourth in the Southern League Division One Central table while the second disrupted campaign contained a run to the FA Trophy and a home game with National League Aldershot Town that was sadly played behind closed doors.

This year did get to a conclusion and ended with WGC in fifth.

However, problems with the ground grading meant WGC were unable to take their rightful place in the end of season play-offs, their replacements North Leigh going on to claim promotion.

Speaking on Twitter, Ironton said: "I have resigned as WGC manager with immediate effect. I wish them all the best in the future.

"Huge thanks to my players , the committee and the loyal supporters. It’s been a brilliant three years."

In reply the club said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank Nick Ironton and his team for all their hard work over the last three years.

"We have had some great times with Nicky at the helm. Thanks again Nicky."