FA happy with football's impending return but non-league pyramid still on hold
- Credit: WELWYN PEGASUS FC
The FA hinted that non-league football may still yet be made null and void as they welcomed the government's announcement on easing of lockdown and sporting restrictions.
As it stands the grassroots game will return on March 29 with fans allowed back into sporting stadia on May 17 at the earliest.
And while the FA is happy football will soon return, they said the non-league pyramid falls outside some of their plans.
They said: "With this new clarity around timings, we will continue to work with government on plans for a safe return for grassroots football across England.
"We can also confirm that the 2020-21 grassroots season has been extended until the end of June in order to provide additional flexibility and time for leagues to complete their fixtures this season if they wish to do so.
"Please note the extension does not apply to the steps three to six of the National League system, regional feeder leagues or the women’s football pyramid.
"The process to determine the preferred route forward for these competitions is currently ongoing and we will provide a further update on this in due course."
