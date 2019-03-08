Incredible week for Welwyn Wheelers as Sharples and Kiely lead medal rush

Tom Sharples led a great trip to the National Track Championships in Newport for Welwyn Wheelers. Picture: DAVID PARTRIDGE/5511 MEDIA Archant

Welwyn Wheelers incredibly-talented youngsters were at it again - this time on the national stage as they raced at the National Track Championship.

The club already have strong pedigree on the oval banking as Olympic and World gold medals for former Wheeler Laura Kenny, nee Trott, have proven.

A huge part of that will be down to their Gosling Stadium base, now with a freshly-resurfaced look - part of the club's drive to improve the WGC-based facility.

But there is also the supreme ability of their U16 squad, as they returned from Newport with five medals.

Five Medals for Sharples and Kiely at the National Track Championships

Tom Sharples got the week off to a sensational start by smashing the National Record in qualifying for the U16 sprint race with a time of 10.857 seconds.

His form took him all the way through to the final but it was Harry Ledingham-Horn who took the gold by the narrowest of margins.

He bagged another silver in the U18 sprint, qualifying for the knockout stages with an ever-quicker time of 10.689 seconds, before losing to Dan Cooper in the final but a mechanical issue saw him crash out of the youth keirin in the semi-final.

But he came back with a bang to claim a third medal, bronze this time, with a time of 33.307 in the U16 500m time-trial

The winner was Ed Lowe with a new national record of 32.734 seconds.

Joe Kiely also competed in that event, coming 14th, but he would get himself on the podium with a third place in the U16 points race, having qualified for the event in first.

He claimed another bronze, this time in the U16 boys' 200m pursuit, to complete the medal haul for the Wheelers.

But the good performances didn't stop there.

Along with Euan Woodliffe, Kiely was seventh in the madison and sixth in the scratch race.

In the U16 girls sprint Iona Moir qualified seventh in a time of 12.640 seconds but after a fierce battle with madison partner Jodie Taylor she went out in the quarter-finals.

When the pair teamed up for that event they came an impressive fifth.

She made a brave attack in the scratch race but was swamped late on and came 17th in the 500m time-trial.

Ellen Bennett was in both races, taking 19th in the TT and she was 11th and 16th in the points race and 2000m pursuit respectively.