Imran Qayyum leads North Mymms to Stortford success

PUBLISHED: 12:52 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 18 August 2019

Imran Qayyum starred for North Mymms. Picture: DANNY LOO

North Mymms kept their Herts Cricket League Premier Division play-off hopes alive with a two-wicket win over basement side Bishop's Stortford.

The victory keeps them fourth in the table, nine points clear of Totteridge Millhillians.

They had won the toss and elected to field at Home Farm and could have wrapped up the visitors' innings a lot early had it not been for skipper Dominic Chatfield.

He hit 57, almost half of the away team's 124 total, and was one of only three to make double figures.

Imran Qayyum was the main reason for that, taking 5-23, while Richard Oxley chipped in with 3-23.

Qayyum would come back to haunt Stortford with the bat as well after a decent if unspectacular start to the reply.

Wickets had fell a little too regularly when he arrived at 58-5 but an unbeaten 27, crated patiently from 70 balls, saw Mymms home.

He was assisted by 17 not out for Dharmarajsinh Jhala in a ninth-wicket partnership of 41.

