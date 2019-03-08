Improved performance from Knebworth Park but they fall short against Sawbridgeworth

Knebworth Park's Muhammad Asif. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

It was a much-improved performance but Knebworth Park will still be wondering how they didn't pick up the win against Sawbridgeworth.

They had been set a total of 241-7 by their visitors in the SHCL Division One clash and started superbly in their chase.

But they slowed down and were eventually all out for 215, 26 runs short.

Park won the toss and chose to field but Sawbridgeworth were able to get to 94-1 before Charlie Randall added two wickets to an early catch.

The hosts were bowling well but still coughing up loose balls that were sent to the boundary and a well ground out 83 from Rob Sanders helped Sawbo to their final score.

For Park Randall's 3-31 were the best figures while Ollie O'Brien took 1-17 from his six overs.

Knebworth knew they were still in the game though at the halfway stage and a flying start from Mo Asif increased that confidence.

He hit 47 in the opening eight overs before getting out but from 69-1 they slumped to 127-5.

Josh Roseberry's 59 anchored the innings and after his dismissal Lewis Hutchinson and Khawar Iqbal struck a stream of boundaries to give Park faint hope.

But with two overs to go Hutchinson was the last man out for 33.

An all-round team effort brought the seconds a six-wicket win over Cheshunt Rosedale.

Two wickets each for Ian Pickering and James Roos, impressive on his first start for the side, plus three for Jack Randall had put Cheshunt in bother until a late surge got them to 192-9.

Pickering and Louis Clayton steadied early wobbles with some fluent strokeplay in reply before the former fell for 33.

Clayton was eventually run out for a classy 67 before Mark Woods and Morley got Park over the line with three overs left.

The thirds were well beaten by Northchurch. Adam Hassall and Richard Wheeler top-scored with 20 each but the visitors swept past the target of 125 without losing a wicket.