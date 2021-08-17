Welwyn Garden City strongman Ian Miller still has eyes on world title glory
- Credit: KEVIN LINES
While competition has returned for most sports people and teams, some have not been so lucky - including Welwyn Garden City's own super strongman.
Ian Miller has picked up many trophies in a glittering career both at home and abroad, including world titles in the Scottish Highland Games.
However, the global pandemic has put the brakes on any more silverware, for now anyway.
He said: "The World Championships for 2020 were to be held in Ireland but were cancelled due to the pandemic and I won't be attending this year's competition due to the restrictions of travel to the USA.
"It was due to take place in Austin, Texas at the beginning of November 2021.
"Next year the championships are due to be held in June in Moncton, Canada, when I will be 88 years old.
"I have trained hard for both Ireland and Austin, Texas and was looking forward to the competitions. Roll on 2022 for Moncton, Canada.
"The 2023 competition is due to be held in Holland where I shall be 89, god willing."