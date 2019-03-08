Huge crowd take to Welwyn's streets as Mob Match brings Midweek League to a close

Garden City Runners' Neil Hume powers away from the underpass in the Midweek League Mob Match.

Almost 600 runners charged round the streets of Welwyn Garden City as the annual Mob Match brought the curtain down on the Midweek Road Race League.

Garden City Runners' rising star Ryan Kean with men's captain and super vet Sean Bowen in the Midweek League Mob Match.

In total 586 passed underneath the finishing arch with that figure being claimed by some to be a record for the league.

GCR trio Simon Bostock, Bruce Judge and Paul Guy chase a Trent Park runner in the Midweek League Mob Match.

Regardless of that though it was another successful running which delighted co-hosts Garden City Runners.

Garden City Runners' Judy Eden, Rob Cartwright and Jago Jackson in action at the Midweek League Mob Match.

Starting at Ridgeway Academy it the course took the field out through Shire Park and The Mundells before returning to the Herns Lane school.

Garden City Runners' latest beginners graduation class at the Panshanger Parkrun.

GCRs had 55 running the event with almost as many helping out as marshals.

Alexander Lepretre from Barnet & District AC won while the first lady was Sally Mussen from Watford Joggers.

The first Garden City Runner was Pieter Vermeesch who clocked 35 minutes 58 seconds with Neil Hume two seconds behind.

Thomas Wackett was the third from the hometown club to snatch a top 20 place.

Rebecca Barden was the first female Garden City Runner followed close behind by Cathy Widden with Helen Stafford, Jacky O'Leary, Carol Reid and Sam Males completing the women's A team.

The presentation of medals for the league itself took place after the race with Sean Bowen and Steve Williams picking up silvers in the V50 and V60 categories.

That was also the reward for Caroline Hale in the V45 group, while she was also sixth overall, and CAROL REID in V55.

Unfortunately in the team competition GCR were sixth and relegated to Division Two.

In parkrun action the latest beginners group had their now traditional graduation ceremony at Panshanger.

They were joined by a number of existing members too with Thomas Wackett taking the win and Russell Casey and Justin Hill also placing in the top 10.

Despite starting at the back, Martha Hall was second lady.

Elsewhere Pieter Vermeesch was first overall at Ellenbrook Fields and James Huish took third at Gadebridge.

Jo Grant meanwhile had the company of former 5,000m world record holder David Moorcroft in Coventry.