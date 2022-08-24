Hatfield United start new Herts County League season with win

Hatfield United started off the new Herts County League Division One season as they ended the last – with a convincing win.

The new-look side picked up a 2-0 success at Hertford Heath Development with goals from Dale Stewart and debutant Naim Rahman-Lewis.

Sylvester Makubuya in action for Hatfield United. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

A Stewart corner was headed narrowly wide by Chris Gray on five minutes and moments later Cameron Leijgrave fired a shot just over the bar.

They thought they had taken an early lead when Sylvester Makubuya burst through and beat the Hertford keeper, but his effort was cleared off the line by a defender.

He was then denied by a diving save before Stewart fired just wide as United kept up the pressure.

The pattern continued for the remainder of the half but United couldn't find a way through, Rod Agyeman-Duhar firing another shot wide.

Chris Gray wins a header for Hatfield United. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

They started the second half in the same manner, with Charlie Woodward hitting the target but seeing his shot well-saved and Josh Francis putting a header from close range agonisingly over the bar.

But on the hour United took the lead with a superb team goal.

Ryan Moss’s kick out found Matt Noot out on the left touchline and after beating his man he crossed into the penalty area to Makubuya with his back to goal.

He laid the ball into the path of Joe Swadling who shaped to shoot before laying the ball to his right for Stewart to rifle his shot into the far corner.

United began to make several substitutions in the sweltering heat which allowed Heath back into the game and they almost grabbed an equaliser when a long-range shot cannoned back off the crossbar before the United defence scrambled it away.

Naim Rahman-Lewis in action for Hatfield United. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Stewart and Francis then both saw shots go over before new signing Rahman-Lewis, on as a substitute, burst past three defenders on the right and unleashed a powerful shot past the keeper to cap an impressive victory against tough opponents.