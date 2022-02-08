Welwyn left frustrated by late Stevenage comeback

Welwyn Garden City's promotion hopes took yet another blow after a third successive defeat.

Since winning their first game of 2022 against Royston, WGC had lost twice, with a thrilling 5-4 defeat at home to Stevenage making it three unwanted results in East Hockey League Division Two South West.

They were plenty of frustrations with this loss too as they felt they should have wrapped it up long before the visitors staged a remarkable comeback, grabbing the winner in the last minute.

It had all started very differently though. James Lutrario had scored the only goal of the first-half and began the second period by doubling their advantage with a Callum Burr cross turned in by Ollie Rowe.

Even when Stevenage pulled one back, WGC kept going. A Dave Allmand-Smith effort was kicked in by a Stevenage defender to make it 3-1 and when Nate Last pounced to make it 4-2, it appeared the hosts had done enough to secure victory.

But with both teams flagging at the end of a pulsating game, the final 10 minutes belonged to Stevenage who went to the air for their attacks.

It proved a decisive tactical switch, culminating in huge disappointment for WGC.