Eyes still on the promotion prize after four-goal win at Luton Town for Welwyn Garden City

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:21 PM November 29, 2021
David Allmand-Smith got the third of Welwyn Garden City's four goals at Luton Town.

David Allmand-Smith got the third of Welwyn Garden City's four goals at Luton Town. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Welwyn Garden City remain firmly in the promotion race from East Hockey League Division Two South West after a four-star show at Luton Town.

Two goals in each half were enough to give them a 4-0 win and with Bedford suffering a surprise defeat at Royston, the gap to second place is now just two points.

They dominated from the off and after 10 minutes had found the breakthrough, David Allmand-Smith and Nate Last combining with Callum Burr for the latter to score from inside the circle.

Luton's forays forward were brief and dealt with comfortably and that provided the platform for Last to double the advantage. 

The second half was more of the same with another strong start that ended with a goal, the Reilly brothers, Will and George, along with Mark Skilbeck involved in the move that finished with Burr's drilled pass being diverted home by Allmand-Smith first time.

The win was wrapped up with a superb individual effort from George Reilly, picking up the ball on half way before slaloming his way round three defenders and past the keeper, knocking the ball into the empty net.

A home game against St Albans third team, two places behind WGC, is up next.

Potters Bar's hopes of building on their superb three-goal comeback at Blueharts last week was undone by fourth-placed Upminster.

They returned on the back on a 2-1 defeat to stay second from bottom of the Division One South table.

They certainly created enough chances to win and claim three much-needed points and it all looked good when they turned round leading 1-0, Mark Turpin getting on the end of Ed Whybrow's flick.

But despite many of those chances coming in the second period, including a penalty flick for Turpin that was padded away by the home goalkeeper, they couldn't add to their one goal.

And the penalty save was just the boost in confidence Upminster needed and with Whybrow sitting down for five minutes, the hosts equalised from a short corner.

A similar set-piece settled the contest and means Bar will have to continue their search for escape from the relegation zone at home to second-placed Bishop's Stortford on Saturday.

