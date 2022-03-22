Welwyn Garden City finishing the season strong after beating Luton Town

Bryn Evans hit the post before scoring the winner for Welwyn Garden City against Luton Town. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

A second successive victory has Welwyn Garden City heading towards a positive end to the East Hockey League season.

The curtain comes down on the campaign next week when they go to St Albans, the side one place above them in Division Two South West and only ahead because of goal difference.

They will travel to Oaklands full of confidence too after their latest success, a 3-2 win at home to Luton Town, the team who were one place below Welwyn at start of play.

For a five-goal thriller, the game started with both sides opting to defend their own half.

But once WGC got their noses in front courtesy of a powerful low shot from Nate Last, that began to change.

George Cardwell was among those making his first-team debut, and his wing play helped pin Luton back, giving space for Welwyn to increase their lead.

Paul Marchant's mazy run was key and although his first shot was blocked, he was in the right spot to turn in Last's cross from the rebound.

Luton pulled one back through a crowd at a short corner but Bryn Evans also hit the post before the half was done.

Skipper Dan Klinger was forced into making a couple of saves shortly after half-time but Welwyn's nerves were eased when Evans did find a way through with a calm finish.

Luton's second only arrived with 50 seconds left on the clock, converting a penalty corner, and with no time to mount another attack.

Potters Bar's men are set to finish outside of the bottom four in East League Division One South thanks to a 3-1 win over Upminster.

Jack Goodwin and Ben White got their first goals for the first team, skipper Mark Turpin getting the other, with their final game away to second-placed Bishop's Stortford.

The thirds meanwhile were confirmed as finishing third in Division Five South West after a 4-2 win over Rickmansworth. Two goals from Danny Becker and one each for Dave Smith and Rob Donoghue gave them the three points.

The fourths also won, beating St Albans1-0 with a penalty flick from Louis Anastasiou, and the same score saw the ladies' seconds beat Harpenden, Patricia Bruno the scorer in that one.